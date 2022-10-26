The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, will be holding its semi-annual National Pill Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The public can drop off prescription and non-prescription medication for proper disposal. No sharps will be accepted.
Deputies will be staffing drop locations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Salamanca City Fire Station, 225 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca; and Delevan Plaza, 40 N. Main St., Delevan.
Anyone who previously used the disposal location at the Cattaraugus County Office Building in Olean is encouraged to drop their medications off at the Olean Police Department, 101 E. State St., Olean.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 6:21 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Barry and East Henley streets. A vehicle operated by Deborah A. Kolasinski, 69, of North Eighth Street, was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Steven B. Degroff, 36, of Allegany. Kolasinski was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-if-way, an infraction.
- Monday, 2:20 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of East State and Barry streets. A vehicle operated by Connor M. Proctor, 18, of 1201 Brook St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Jeffery W. Bigley, 41, of 613 King St., which was stopped in traffic. Proctor was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, William O. Colburn, 38, of Scio, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from an incident reported on West Dyke Street. Colburn was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — Joshua R. Stuhr, 31, of East Concord, was charged at 11:29 a.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Stuhr’s status was not reported.
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:17 p.m. Monday on Route 417 near Coyle Road. Richard A. Chind, 71, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Roberto Diaz, 66, of Harrison Valley, was charged at 7:08 a.m. Oct. 10 with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, three counts of driving under the influence, accidents involving damage to unattended property, careless driving, failure to keep right, failure to use safety belt and criminal mischief. According to police, Diaz allegedly entered a residence while the occupant was asleep and stole belongings. He then reportedly lost control of his vehicle while attempting to leave and crashed into a small creek. He was later located approximately one mile away on foot. His status was not reported.