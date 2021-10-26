Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:15 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on South Fourth Street. A vehicle operated by Markisha M. Rodriguez, 42, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., was stopped at the intersection of South Fourth Street and North Union Street, when it was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by Noah H. Vaughn, 23, of Eldred, Pa. Vaughn was charged with disobeying a traffic control device, a violation.
- Sunday, 2:58 p.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on Wayne Street. A vehicle operated by Karen R. Miles, 33, of Portville, was traveling east on Wayne street when she fell asleep, crossed the lane and crashed into a house on North Eighth Street.
- Monday, 10:14 a.m., Bayjal S. Fuller, 19, of Buffalo, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Olean City Court. His status was not reported.
- Monday, 4 p.m.
, Kyle T. Margeson, 31, of Olean, was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Schyler S. Kling, 26, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Wellsville Village Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Nicholas S. Smith, 35, of Olean, was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued from Allegany Town Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $550 bail.
- GREAT VALLEY — Cameron Bray, 27, of Great Valley, was charged at 4:40 a.m. Friday, with second-degree attempted assault on a police officer, a class D felony, and obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with appearance tickets and turned over to a third party.
- RANDOLPH — Robert G. Clark, 35, of Falconer, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was taken to Cattaraugus County Jail to await court proceedings.
- MACHIAS — Justin D. Kulczycki, 22, of Machias, was charged at 1:51 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Shawn I. Deahn, 34, of Olean, was charged at 11:23 p.m. Friday with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance and with an order of protection against him. He was then arrested at 11:23 p.m. Saturday for violating that order of protection. He was released with an appearance ticket and another order of protection against him.
- HINSDALE — Shawn Deahn, 33, of Olean, was charged at 6:30 a.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — Olivia L. Marsh, 21, of Yorkshire, was arrested at 7:44 a.m. Sunday on a bench warrant. She was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail to await further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- EAGLE — Joshua R. Shaffner, 36, of Arcade, was charged at an unreported time Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. Sunday on Route 417 E. and Shaner Hill Road. Julie E. Lotter, 39, of Portville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday on Route 98 N. and Route 243. Timothy W. Jones, 43, of Farmersville Station, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:51 p.m. Sunday on Maple Grove and Edmunds roads. Craig M. Sherwood, 32, of Delevan, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:29 p.m. Sunday on Route 16 and Lafferty Road. Wayne C. Potter, 53, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:42 p.m. Sunday on State Route 16. Mary O. John, 21, of Depew, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE
— Shawn I. Deahn, 34, of Olean, was charged at 2:08 a.m. Monday, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- OSWAYO TOWNSHIP, Pa.
— William Lyons, 28, of Shinglehouse, was charged at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday with assault with bodily injury. He was placed in Potter County Jail.