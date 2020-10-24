Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:16 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Joshua D. Suarez, 20, of Great Valley, struck a vehicle operated by Jordan M. Wlasniewski, 22, of Austin, Pa., from behind. Suarez was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — Matthew R. Dixon, 22, of Portville was charged at at 9:50 p.m. Oct. 17 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:08 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 70 and Freiner Road. Matthew D. Miller, 28, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE