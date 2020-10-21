Olean Police
- Friday, 2:09 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the Tops supermarket parking lot near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Janet R. Thurston, 78, of Wellsville, was backing up when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:19 a.m. Monday on Andover Road near Route 28. Latosha M. White, 24, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:44 a.m. Monday on Route 23 near Pratt Road. Bradley Allen Freeman, 37, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:35 a.m. Monday on Route 16 Near Indian Creek Road. Jennifer Lynn Ursoy, 49, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:37 a.m. Monday on Route 242 near Gulf Hill Road. Caitlyn M. Carlson, 25, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:42 a.m. Monday on South Center Road near McCaffee Road. Jamie L. Potter, 43, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — Tyler J. Fisk, 29, of Belmont, and Travis L. Varner, 26, of Friendship, were each charged at 12:58 p.m. Monday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors. Fisk was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating without an interlock device, a class A misdemeanor. Fisk and Varner were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — Steven C. Cabisca, 47, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 2:42 p.m. Monday with driving while ability impaired and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors. Cabisca was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:55 p.m. Monday on Irons Road. Robert Lloyd Webster II, 26, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:05 p.m. Monday on Route 70 near Coombs Road. Wyatt S. Dutch, 31, of Lee Center, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:25 p.m. Monday on Interstate 86. Joseph Lawrence Cantu, 56, of Laredo, Texas, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
