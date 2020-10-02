Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:10 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North Union streets. A vehicle operated by Kyle Z. Lyman, 29, of 4231 Haskell Road, Cuba, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Leonard F. Gerwitz, 61, of Martha Avenue, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Lyman was cited for failure to yield right of way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. — no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Wayne Street near North First Street. A vehicle operated by Lance C. Studley, 43, of 4104 Isaman Road, Hinsdale, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Albert I. Batt, 71, of Sherry Hollow Road, Portville, which had slowed in traffic. Studley was cited for following to closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 5 p.m. — no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South Second streets. A vehicle operated by Laura A. Burlingame, 49, of 2861 W. River Road, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Grace D. Petruzzi, 78, of Allegany, when it stopped for traffic. Burlingame was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
New York
State Police
- PERSIA — Trista L. Taggart, 35, of Gowanda, was charged at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Taggart was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- YORKSHIRE — Samar T. Hamilton, 37, of Niagara Falls, was charged at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday. Hamilton was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- BOLIVAR
— Jessie W. Proctor, 37, of Bolivar, was charged at 10 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sunday. Proctor was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.