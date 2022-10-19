Police report image

Olean Police

  • Sunday, 1:44 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on West State Street near Independence Drive. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean man reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Teresa Maslar, 57, of Bradford, Pa., which was stopped at a red light. Master’s vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle operated by Hannah E. Florentine, 23, of Bradford, also stopped.
  • Monday, 9:39 p.m., Victor V. Smith, 35, no address given, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social