- Sunday, 1:44 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on West State Street near Independence Drive. A vehicle operated by a 17-year-old Olean man reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Teresa Maslar, 57, of Bradford, Pa., which was stopped at a red light. Master’s vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle operated by Hannah E. Florentine, 23, of Bradford, also stopped.
- Monday, 9:39 p.m., Victor V. Smith, 35, no address given, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sept. 23, 2:15 p.m., Carla A. Allen, 38, of Cuba, was arrested on a bench warrant. Allen was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sept. 23, 4 p.m., Robert K. Amundson, 68, of Cuba, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- Sept. 23, 5:03 p.m., Mark A. Law, 55, of Cuba, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; moved from lane unsafely and speed not prudent, violation. Law was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sept. 28, 6:31 p.m., Allen J. Cowell, 22, of Friendship, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Cowell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Oct. 3, 11:12 p.m., Donald J. Sirianni, 55, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater with a previous conviction and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, all class E felonies; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Sirianni was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- SALAMANCA — Nicole M. French, 37, of Salamanca, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. French was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — William Green, 38, no address given, was arrested at 7 p.m. Thursday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Green was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
- LEON — Tiffany M. Doctor, 29, of Rochester, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to previous charges of second-degree forgery, third-degree welfare fraud and third-degree grand larceny, all class D felonies; and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. Doctor was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where she was held pending further court proceedings.
- CARROLLTON — Melissa R. Smith, 37, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Smith was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KANE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:54 p.m. Saturday on Route 66 near Jay Lane. John C. Hutchins, 57, of Kane, was identified as the driver. One suspected serious injury was reported.