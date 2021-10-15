Olean Police
- Sunday, 4:02 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Seventh and West Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Debra E. Wineberg, 70, of North 12th Street, entered the intersection and reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by Kathryn E. Livingston, 47, of 309 N. 15th St. Wineberg was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
New York State Police
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday on Route 248A near Hawks Road. A 17-year-old Whitesville woman was listed as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — Reginald J. Neal, 32, of Piffard, was charged at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor. Neal was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- CANEADEA
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:49 a.m. Thursday on East Hill Road near East River Road. Hannah Grace Lindo, 22, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.