WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man faces felony charges relating to allegedly bringing a firearm onto school property, the Wellsville Police Department reported Thursday.
Trenton D. Jefferds, 19, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an incident reported at Wellsville Secondary School, during which a school administrator allegedly observed a rifle in the front seat of a vehicle parked in a school parking lot. The administrator contacted the school resource officer and Jefferds was taken into custody.
Jefferds was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 5:35 a.m., Aaron William Pilon, 24, of 604 King St., was arrested on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 11:38 a.m., Stephon J. Edwards, no age given, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
- Tuesday, 7:57 a.m., Hunter L. Cotter, no age given, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree rape; sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. Cotter was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
- Wednesday, 9 a.m., Bradley P. Stahlman Jr., no age given, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass, both class A misdemeanors. He was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 9:27 a.m., Deven J. Redeye, no age given, of Great Valley, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.
- Wednesday, 11:55 a.m., Amanda J. Calkins, no age given, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. She was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 5:51 p.m., Michael C. Walters, no age given, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. He was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Daniel E. Fronczak, 46, of Bolivar, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walgreens on North Main Street. Fronczak was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Alan O. Maynard, 45, of Allegany, was charged at 3 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 18. Maynard was processed and released on his own recognizance.