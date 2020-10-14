Olean Police
- Monday, 3:41 p.m., Christopher Rader Kelley, 23, of 1324 N. Union St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Kelley was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- JAMESTOWN — Michael S. Cook, 47, of Jamestown, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Saturday by Jamestown police on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Cook was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office, where he was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- WIRT — Eric J. Kaczor, 37, of Wirt, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a reported break-in attempt at a seasonal residence on Habgood Road in New Hudson. Troopers allege Kaczor stole several items and caused damage to the building. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Monday on North Third Street near West Main Street. Shawn R. Jones, 36, and Joyce D. Augostini, 81, both of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND
— Rachel E. Simon, 33, of Wellsville, was charged at 2:02 p.m. Monday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Simon was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.