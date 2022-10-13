Olean Police
- Wednesday, 6:26 a.m., Jud E. Clark, 30, of 129 S. Second St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., Heather Renee James, 35, of 119 S. 11th St., was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, James was being charged with unlawfully entering a residence when she was allegedly found to possess 10 baggies of cocaine. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.