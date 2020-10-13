Olean Police
- Friday, 10:30 p.m., Shantel N. Warren, 25, of Olean, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:20 a.m.
, Peter W. Adams, 20, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault and obstruction of governmental obstruction, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 5:42 p.m., Devonte M. Connor, 18, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 3:37 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on East State and North Union streets. A vehicle operated by Marcus D. Martinelli, 18, of Olean, struck a vehicle operated by Donna M. Lerminiaux, 78, of Olean. Martinelli was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 9:10 p.m., Kyle J. Everly, 24, of Ft. Bragg, N.C., was charged on a fugitive from justice warrant issued from McKean County, Pa. He was held for arraignment.
- Saturday, 1:51 a.m., Jacob S. Frary, 24, of Olean, was charged with operating with registration suspended/revoked and several traffic infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:10 a.m., Dazjia D. Adams, 22, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 4:38 p.m., Mark A. Byerly, 46, of Bradford, Pa., was charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 8:46 p.m., Robert H. Barries, 46, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — Jacob Sumner, 20, of Machias, was charged at 6:24 a.m. Friday with criminal possession of a controlled substance; operation of a motor vehicle without a license, an unclassified misdemeanor; and following too closely, an infraction. He was released with appearance tickets.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Rachel L. Nestell, 33, of Niagara Falls, was charged with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, both class D felonies ; and driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets.
New York
State Police
- FARMERSVILLE
—
- A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8 a.m. Friday on Route 98 N. and Laidlaw Road. Daniel A. Murcin, 60, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:22 a.m. Friday on Wildman Avenue and Main Street. Christopher L. Harkenrider, 61, of Rexville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:01 a.m. Friday on Stannards and Hallsport roads. Kyle J. Vanhart, 22, of Oswayo, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FREEDOM — A three-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Sparks Road. Anna R. Hills, 20, of Buffalo; Norman T. Queeno, 48, of Boston; and Ryan D. Dils, 25, of Collins, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:25 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 and State Route 16. Matthew J. Danner, 23, of Taylor, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:56 p.m. Friday on Interstate 86 at exit 30. Katrina A. Geleta, 23, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RUSHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:42 a.m. Saturday on Meadowview and Centerville roads. Rhonda J. Randall, 58, of Rushford, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday on Route 240 and Town Line Road. Dylan J. Westfall, 25, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON — Dakota A. King, 25, of Eldred, Pa., was charged at 10:41 a.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified mmisdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- DELEVAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:55 p.m. Saturday on Stranburg Avenue and State Route 16. Timothy D. Mole, 58, of Delevan was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday on Jones Road. Scott R. Keough, 55, of Niagara Falls was identified as a driver. The second driver was an unidentified 18-year-old Friendship man. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — Tyler D. Austin, 22, of Friendship, was charged at 7:58 p.m. Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Lucian J. Issa, 20, of Buffalo, was charged at 11:54 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified mmisdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Lorraine S. Jandrew, 54, of Franklinville, was charged at 10:15 p.m. Saturday with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME
— Alexis L. Trzecieski, 21, of Fillmore, was charged at 1:47 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.