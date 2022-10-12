- Friday, no time provided, Michael V. Cholasinski, 48, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from incidents reported June 8 at Kwik Fill and Friday at Park Plaza Liquors. Cholasinski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, no time provided, Mickey A. Murphy, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 29 at 7-Eleven. Murphy was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- PERRYSBURG — Peter W.J. Bondzich, 25, of Perrysburg, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Oct. 1 on a warrant issued out of Perrysburg Town Court. Bonzich was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SALAMANCA — George J. Portlow Jr., 35, of 328 N. 11th St., Olean, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 5 on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Family Court. Portlow was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Richard C. Jones III, 35, of Yorkshire, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Jones was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- RANDOLPH — Brandon E. Bush, 40, of Randolph, was charged at 9:10 a.m. Monday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of a reported altercation. Bush was processed and released on his own recognizance.