Police report image

Wellsville Police

  • Friday, no time provided, Michael V. Cholasinski, 48, of Wellsville, was charged with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from incidents reported June 8 at Kwik Fill and Friday at Park Plaza Liquors. Cholasinski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Monday, no time provided, Mickey A. Murphy, 31, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 29 at 7-Eleven. Murphy was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social