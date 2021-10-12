Olean Police
- Saturday, 5:50 p.m., Malcolm J. Drayton, 49, of Olean, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- Sunday, 9:11 a.m., Katy J. Adamski, 41, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 10:12 p.m., Mica Young, 30, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was reported held.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN
— Thomas C. Lowrimore, 37, of Olean, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, on a bench warrant for first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, issued from Franklinville Town Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH
— Austin W. Slater, 36, of Jamestown, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, on a warrant issued from Randolph Town Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail by Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- ALLEN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday on Rushford and Fair View roads. Jonathan R. Scheib, 55, of Caneadea, and Danny L. Gradler, 69, of Rushford, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:34 a.m. Friday on County Road 36 and Hopkins Road. Eric F. Riggs, 54, of LeRoy, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:09 a.m. Friday on Route 98 and Osmun Road. Ronald S. Allen Jr., 27, of Lackawanna, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:53 a.m. Friday on State Route 19 and Gleason Hill Road. Larry B. Willard Jr., 64, of Niagara Falls, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 p.m. Friday on State Route 21 and Whitney Valley Road. Matteo A. Avallone, 22, of Mahopac, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:42 p.m. Friday on Route 305 and Hunt Road. Betty L. Hendrickson, 62, of Warsaw, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Friday on State Route 16. Steven K. Bailey, 30, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Kaleb C. Watts, 21, of Franklinville, was charged at 4:01 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:09 a.m. Saturday on County Road 3 and Vossburg Cross Road. Joseph M. Pleace, 42, of Freedom, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:31 p.m. Friday on State Route 19. Madalene A. Black, 73, of North Tonawanda, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Brennan M. Dean, 20, of Caneadea, was charged at 2:12 p.m. Saturday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:47 p.m. Saturday on Route 19 and Lattice Bridge Road. A 12-year-old Hume girl was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Johnathan T. Russell, 38, of Bolivar, was charged at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:09 p.m. Saturday on Plaza Drive at Dan Eaton Drive. Penny M. Woodmancy, 51, of Great Valley, and Samuel E. Stephens, 29, of Friendship, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:16 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 21 and Twin Valley Terrace. Christopher L. Vanfleet, 19, of Bath, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — An 18-year-old Kill Buck man was charged at 7:36 p.m. Saturday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:41 p.m. Saturday on Karr Valley and Sterns roads. Katelyn M. Eldridge, 25, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:23 p.m. Saturday on East River and Steam Valley roads. Joel C. Wyant, 42, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Jessica R. Clark, 40, of Allegany, was charged at 1:30 a.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Denise M. See, 32, of Hinsdale, was charged at 11:44 a.m. with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving with ability impaired by drugs with prior conviction within 10 years, both class E felonies, and use of other vehicle without interlock, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:23 p.m. Saturday on Route 98 and Fish Hill Road. Roy W. Schwedt, 51, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY
— Brandon R. Philbrick, 28, of Jamestown, was charged at 11:18 p.m., with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.