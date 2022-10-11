New York State Police
- FILLMORE — Richard P. Kelley, 37, of Caneadea, was charged at 11:42 a.m. Friday, with fourth-degree mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Kelley was released with an appearance ticket.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Freedom Road. Ralph J. Baird, 66, of Farmersville Station, and Janine L. Endich, 54, of West Seneca, were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Samuel O. Bertron, 58, of Olean, was charged at 7:31 p.m. Friday, with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor. Bertron was released on his own recognizance.
- FILLMORE — Jeffery L. Nendza, 39, of Portageville, was charged at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, with aggravated family offense, a class E felony; aggravated contempt with prior, a class D felony; and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Nendza was reported held.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:20 p.m. Saturday on Route 98 S. and Kenyon Road. Kenneth G. Lyons, 81, of Derby, and Robert J. Moyer, Jr., 34, of Niagara Falls, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- OLEAN — Alan O. Maynard, 44, of Allegany, was charged at 6:37 p.m. Saturday, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and providing a false written statement, a class A misdemeanor. Maynard was reported held.
- GREAT VALLEY — Michael J. Donner, 21, of Clarence, was charged at 9:11 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. Donner was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Scott C. Ricketts, 52, of Amherst, was charged at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Ricketts was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Thomas A. Amabile, 27, of Lakeview, was charged at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, with driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction in 10 years, a class E felony. Amabile was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — Joseph S. Stage, 36, of Andover, was charged at 1:38 a.m. Sunday, with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. Stage was released on his own recognizance.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:42 p.m. Oct. 3 on County Road 15 and East Road. Vanessa L. Ryhal, 20, of Cameron, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.