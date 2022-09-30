OLEAN — The Olean Police Department reported Friday that they are investigating a shooting incident reported in the city Thursday evening.
According to police, officers responded at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired near the intersection of West State and North Sixth streets. Upon arrival, the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had both reportedly left the scene.
According to police, witnesses at the scene reportedly saw a Black male get out of a tan-colored van and shoot at the driver of a black pickup truck.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Olean Police Department at (716) 376-5677.
- Monday, 2:11 p.m., one injury was reported following a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union and York streets. A vehicle operated by Ronald E. Babb III, 26, of 2936 Five Mile Road, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Alaina A. Taylor, 23, of 554 Martha Ave., which was stopped in traffic. Taylor’s vehicle was then pushed into a vehicle operated by Steven A. Bergstrom, 69, of Center Street. Taylor complained of a head injury at the scene and later went to Olean General Hospital for evaluation. Babb was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 9:22 a.m., Melissa A. Maull, 44, of 1306 W. Sullivan St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Maull’s status was not reported.
- Wednesday, 2:18 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and Washington streets. A vehicle operated by Bonita A. Kibby, 81, of North Seventh Street, entered the intersection and reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Jennifer L. Olson, 28, of Portville. Kibby was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 10:11 p.m., Jocelynn E. Griffin, 24, of 313 S. Third St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Griffin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 10:27 p.m., Jamie L. Richter, 57, of 508 Third Ave., was arrested on seven bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Richter was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Donald C. Howell, 78, of Yorkshire, was charged at 11:31 a.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 29 during which Howell allegedly stole firewood from a location on McKinstry Road. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Lydia R. Potts, 22, and Jacob Burdic, 37, both of Belfast, were each charged at 4:24 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from the pair allegedly stealing merchandise valued at $37.55 from a business on Route 16. Burdic was issued an additional charge of petit larceny in the incident. Both were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- OLEAN — Tammie K. Cummiskey, 62, of Olean, was charged at 10:15 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater both unclassified misdemeanors. Cummiskey was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Susan M. Penn, 55, of Ceres, was charged at 10:22 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater both unclassified misdemeanors. Penn was processed and released with an appearance ticket.