Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:12 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Constitution Avenue. A vehicle operated by Pasquale J. Piccirillo, 83, of Coleman Street, reportedly made a left turn in front of a vehicle operated by Lisa B. Greene, 38, of 20 Howard St., Bradford, Pa., causing a collision. Piccirillo was subsequently cited for unsafe left turn, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Bruce J. McCormick, 57, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs, unclassified misdemeanors; speed not prudent, following too closely and passed red signal, infractions. The charges stem from an accident reported at the intersection of West State Street and Genesee Parkway. McCormick was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday on Roszyk Hill Road near Fenton Hill Road. Christa L. Heckathorn, 51, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday on Route 31 near Irons Road. Alyssa R. Wixson, 24, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUMPHREY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 a.m. Wednesday on Humphrey Road near Chapel Hill Road. Angela Ghani, 40, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RICHBURG — Jesse E. Smyers, 31, of Richburg, was charged at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 21. Smyers was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Brian A. Holland, 62, of Machias, was charged at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing, class A misdemeanors. Holland was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Harry K. Unverdorben, 58, of Olean, was charged at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. Unverdorben was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Stanley W. Gilchrist, 34, of Cuba, was charged at 3:21 a.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.