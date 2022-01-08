MACHIAS — Both north and southbound lanes were closed in Machias late Friday afternoon due to what a report called “multiple crashes.”
According to the report, released at 5 p.m. Friday from NY-Alert, the New York State Emergency Alert System, the crashes occurred at 4:45 p.m., causing the road to be closed between Church Street and Roszyk Hill Road.
Both lanes were later reported open at 6:08 p.m. No further information was available at press time. It is not known if there were any injuries.
Olean Police
- Thursday, approximately 10:36 a.m., Tracy R. Marcale, was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree burglary, both class D felonies; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; two counts of criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and trespass, a violation. He was also arrested on a bench warrant issued from Olean City Court.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Miranda Stacey, 26, of Depew, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Olean City Court. She was released on her own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Alan M. Miller, 32, of Hinsdale, was charged at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday, with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released and then taken to Cattaraugus County Jail on a violation of probation warrant.
- YORKSHIRE — Brandon Davis, 21, of Yorkshire, was charged at 2:03 p.m. Wednesday, with third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Elijah J. Atherton, 26, of Olean, was charged at 8 a.m. Thursday, for failure to report change of address to NYS Sex Offender Registry within 10 days, a class D felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- MANSFIELD — Samantha J. Coleman, 32, of Dunkirk, was charged at 4:40 a.m. Thursday, with criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jeffrey M. Vaughn, 48, of Olean, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, on a violation of probation warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was reported held at Cattaraugus County Jail.
New York State Police
- ARCADE — Martin Ellis, 59, of Freedom, was charged Wednesday at an unreported time, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with appearance tickets.
- CARROLLTON — Eric A. Little, 39, of Carrollton, was charged at 10:32 a.m. Thursday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:26 p.m. Thursday on Route 98 and Martin Road. Tyra R. Baldwin, 49, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- KEATING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Francis Kramer, 48, of Cyclone, was charged at 9 p.m. Thursday, with driving under the influence on view drugs. His status was not reported.