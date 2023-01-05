BOLIVAR — A Bolivar man is facing felony charges for allegedly possessing child pornography, the New York State Police reported Thursday.
John C. Palmer, 37, was charged Wednesday with promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, and possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony.
The charges stem from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation conducted by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of the State Police barracks in Amity, with the assistance from the Troop A Computer Crimes Unit.
The investigation allegedly determined Palmer possessed child pornography and was disseminating child pornography.
Palmer was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 9:54 a.m., Stephen Collins, 35, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors.
- Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., Douglas Zolner, 42, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Zolner was held pending arraignment.
- Wednesday, 10:32 p.m., Hakeem McCarty, 31, of West Valley, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop. McCarty was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Langford B. Whitford, 54, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; moved from lane unsafely and speed not prudent, infractions. The charges stem from an accident reported on Route 19 near Coats Street. Whitford was processed and released to a third party.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Route 20 near Route 19. Tory C. Rounds, 47, of Angelica, and Brian R. Bleau, 36, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- HUME — Samuel E. Girod, 67, of Fillmore, was charged at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony; predatory sex assault agains a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported May 27. Girod was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — Thomas G. Moore, 34, of Andover, was charged at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; three counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; three counts of second-degree menacing and two counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from reported domestic incident on Wednesday, during which Moore allegedly threatened multiple victims with a weapon, leaving before the arrival of troopers. After a search assisted by NYSP Special Operations Response Team, Andover Police Department, Wellsville Police Department, Alfred Police Department and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Moore was later reportedly located at St. James Hospital in Hornell. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
- RUSHFORD — Edward J. Dryja, 63, of Williamsville, was charged at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, an unclassified misdemeanor. Dryja was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ANDOVER — Kyle T. Moore, 30, of Farmington, was charged at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Moore was processed and released with an appearance ticket.