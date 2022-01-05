Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:53 p.m., Arthur C. Link, 39, of 1542 Olean-Portville Road, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Link was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 7:17 p.m., Anthony McLean, 65, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree coercion, all class A misdemeanors. McLean was processed and held pending arraignment.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday on Route 6 near Jane Ware Road. A 16-year-old Coudersport girl was listed as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Dustin Morrison, 37, of Little Genesee, N.Y., was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Monday for alleged possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges stem from a traffic stop.