Police report image

Salamanca Police

  • Saturday, 7:22 p.m., George S. Keech III, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, a class E felony; and trespass, a violation. He was released with appearance tickets.
  • Saturday, 10:15 p.m., Jeremy L. Finch, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and littering and trespass, both violations. He was released with appearance tickets.

Wellsville Police

  • Thursday, no time reported, Jessica L. Morrison, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, both class B misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
  • Sunday, no time reported

, Rachel E. Simon, 33, of Caledonia, was charged with second-degree forgery, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. She was released an appearance ticket.

New York State Police

  • SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 31 and Gordon Brook Road. Desiree D. Nunn, 26, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday on Delevan Elton and Cagwin roads. An unidentified 17-year-old Delevan girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Rawson and New Mexico roads. Krista K. Logue, 28, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
  • LYNDON — William Steffenhagen, 57, of Franklinville, was charged at midnight Monday with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. His status was not reported.

Pennsylvania State Police

  • LIBERTY TOWNSHIP

— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday on State Route 155 near Combs Creek Road. Sean V. Boorum, 18, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...