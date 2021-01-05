Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 7:22 p.m., George S. Keech III, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, a class E felony; and trespass, a violation. He was released with appearance tickets.
- Saturday, 10:15 p.m., Jeremy L. Finch, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and littering and trespass, both violations. He was released with appearance tickets.
Wellsville Police
- Thursday, no time reported, Jessica L. Morrison, 30, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, both class B misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time reported
, Rachel E. Simon, 33, of Caledonia, was charged with second-degree forgery, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal trespass, petit larceny and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. She was released an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 31 and Gordon Brook Road. Desiree D. Nunn, 26, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday on Delevan Elton and Cagwin roads. An unidentified 17-year-old Delevan girl was reported to be the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:05 p.m. Sunday on Rawson and New Mexico roads. Krista K. Logue, 28, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- LYNDON — William Steffenhagen, 57, of Franklinville, was charged at midnight Monday with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday on State Route 155 near Combs Creek Road. Sean V. Boorum, 18, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.