Olean Police
- Friday, 6:36 p.m., Dylan A. Holmes, 22, of 4115 S. Nine Mile Road, Allegany, was charged with reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and speed in zone, an infraction. Holmes was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:37 a.m., Bryce R. Tarbox, 25, of 207 S. Second St., was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle and improper plates, infractions. Tarbox was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 10:56 a.m., Chauncy J. Robinson, 35, of Jamestown, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Robinson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:06 p.m., James M. Gayton, 30, of 123 Orleans Ave., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Gayton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 10:42 a.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of 2666 Five Mile Road, Allegany, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Nelson is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 11:38 a.m., Mark Joseph Dwaileebe, 41, of 3363 Route 16, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without a license, an infraction. According to police, Dwaileebe allegedly stole a car from the parking lot of Rite Aid on North Union Street. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 11:52 a.m., Shawn M. Chastain, 45, of 119 S. 11th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to a previous charge of two counts of third-degree auto stripping, a class A misdemeanor. Chastain was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 7:11 p.m., David Fredlander, 35, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 2:27 a.m., Lindsey Little, 53, of Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant. Little was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Dean M. Walters, 30, of 3601 Ireland Road, Randolph, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Thursday on bench warrants issued out of Randolph Town Court. Walters was processed and released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- CENTERVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:51 p.m. Friday on Route 36 near Pochuck Road. Leo P. Foltz, 19, of Ontario, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Patricia A. Tatko, 37, of Machias, was charged at 11:58 p.m. Friday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Tatko was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Ronald D. McPeek, 70, of Allegany, was charged at 2:45 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. McPeek was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE — Christina M. Mostacato, 38, of Catawba, N.C., was charged at 4:27 p.m. Saturday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony. Mostacato was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — Garrette H. McCutcheon, 22, of Richburg, was charged at 9:23 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. McCutcheon was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Ann M. Hudson, 29, of Chaffee, was charged at 3:22 a.m. Sunday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Hudson’s status was not reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Nathan A. Hebdon, 35, of Yorkshire, was charged at 3:22 a.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Hebdon’s status was not reported.