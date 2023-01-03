- Saturday, 9:50 p.m., Kenneth P. Dumas, 41, of 109 N. 12th St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors. Dumas is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 2:20 a.m., Akiele D. Martin, 27, of 508 Wayne St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unclassified misdemeanors; speed in zone, unregistered motor vehicle and uninspected motor vehicle, infractions. Martin is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 11:33 p.m., Bethany A. Phinney, 32, of Kill Buck, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unsafe tire, an infraction. Phinney is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- SALAMANCA — Justin K. Szary, 38, of Leroy, was arrested at 2 p.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Salamanca City Court. Szary was processed and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- FREEDOM — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:38 p.m. Friday on Route 243 near Route 98. A 16-year-old was listed as the driver. Four injuries were reported.
- GENESEE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday on Route 305 near Foote Lane. Joseph Patrick Tobola Jr., 50, of Cuba, and Trisha L. Noller, 42, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Ivan M. Casavant, 69, of Freedom, was charged at 7:06 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Casavant was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Eric Willis, 35, of Springville, was charged at 12:26 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Willis was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Robert C. Colon, 31, of Wellsville, was charged at 12:46 p.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. Colon was reported held.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:19 p.m. Dec. 19 on Route 49 near Prosser Hollow Road. Erick R. Ridley Jr., 39, of Harrisburg, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.
- SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian was reported at 6:59 p.m. Thursday on Route 44 near Fairground Road. Robin L. Putnam, 76, of Bolivar, N.Y., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.