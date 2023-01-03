Police report image

Olean Police

  • Saturday, 9:50 p.m., Kenneth P. Dumas, 41, of 109 N. 12th St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, both unclassified misdemeanors. Dumas is due back in court at a later date.
  • Sunday, 2:20 a.m., Akiele D. Martin, 27, of 508 Wayne St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, unclassified misdemeanors; speed in zone, unregistered motor vehicle and uninspected motor vehicle, infractions. Martin is due back in court at a later date.
  • Sunday, 11:33 p.m., Bethany A. Phinney, 32, of Kill Buck, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unsafe tire, an infraction. Phinney is due back in court at a later date.

