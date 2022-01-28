Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 42, of 118 E. Greene St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- Thursday, 1:20 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Sullivan and North First streets. A vehicle operated by Paul J. Cyzeski, 74, of Fruita, Colo., entered the intersection and reportedly collided with a vehicle operated by J.D. Taylor-Johnson, 46, of 1303 W. Henley St., causing major damage to both vehicles. Czyeski was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- NAPOLI — David J. Thompson, 41, of 10034 Pigeon Valley Road, Napoli, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Thompson was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- HINSDALE — Shane D. Kenjockety, 39, of 2612 Morgan Hollow Road, Hinsdale, was charged at 9:32 a.m. Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic altercation. Kenjockety was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- RANDOLPH — Todd E. Dalton, 37, of Jamestown, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of New Albion Town Court. Dalton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- BELMONT — Qwinten James, 22, of Alfred, was charged at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree welfare fraud and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 9. James was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BELMONT — Michael E. Schwanz, 38, of Belmont, was charged at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Schwanz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Tyson G. Shafer, 40, of Belfast, was charged at 1:25 a.m. Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Shafer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Angela R. Burdick, 44, of Angelica, was charged at 1:25 a.m. Thursday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and false inspection certificate, unclassified misdemeanors; and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Burdick was processed and released with an appearance ticket.