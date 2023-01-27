Olean Police
- Wednesday, 2:22 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and Reed streets. A vehicle operated by Susan Bartlett, 30, of 693 S. Union St., reportedly slid into the intersection due to icy conditions and collided with a vehicle operated by Thomas M. Herbert, 33, of 104 S. Ninth St. Bartlett was subsequently cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. Additionally, Herbert was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor.