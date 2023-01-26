RANDOLPH — The westbound lane of Interstate 86 was closed to traffic for two hours Wednesday afternoon due to a reported accident.
According to a notification from NY Alert, I-86 was closed at Exit 15 at 2:45 p.m. A Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher indicated the closure was due to a tractor-trailer off the roadway, but could not confirm the accident was weather-related.
No injuries were reported.
The section of roadway was reopened at 4:43 p.m.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- MACHIAS — Michael J. Nesbit II, 38, of Machias, was arrested at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday on two felony bench warrants issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Nesbit was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- BELMONT — Jeremiah D. Edwards, 30, was charged at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all class D felonies; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from incidents reported Aug. 29 in Scio, Sept. 8 in Wellsville and Sept. 13 in Bolivar. Edwards was reported held.
- BELFAST — Katlyn M. Morey, 26, of Friendship, and Brandon M. Morey, 28, of Belfast, were charged at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 26. Both were processed and released with appearance tickets.