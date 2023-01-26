Police report image

RANDOLPH — The westbound lane of Interstate 86 was closed to traffic for two hours Wednesday afternoon due to a reported accident.

According to a notification from NY Alert, I-86 was closed at Exit 15 at 2:45 p.m. A Cattaraugus County emergency dispatcher indicated the closure was due to a tractor-trailer off the roadway, but could not confirm the accident was weather-related.

