OLEAN — An Olean man was arrested for the fifth time in just over a month stemming from alleged thefts in the city.
Lawrence D. Cook, 42, of East Greene Street, was charged Monday with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from alleged thefts at Whitetail Country Sports World and residential porch package thefts on South 17th Street.
He was also arrested on a bench warrant relating to a previous charge of third-degree burglary, a class D felony.
Cook had previously been charged on Dec. 22 with petit larceny, stemming from alleged residential porch thefts. On Dec. 26 he was charged with third-degree assault, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. On Dec. 30 was charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny, and on Jan. 5 he was charged again with petit larceny.
Cook was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
Olean Police
- Sunday, noon, no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union Street and West Riverside Drive. A vehicle operated by Seth A. Weinman, 19, of Olean, reportedly lost traction due to icy conditions and collided with a vehicle operated by a 16-year-old Olean resident.
- Monday, 3:02 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Sullivan Street and Winters Avenue. A vehicle operated by Marlyn E. Dicapua, 89, of West Sullivan Street, entered the intersection and reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Jennifer A. Perry, 50, of 210 N. 15th St. Dicapua was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Theron M. St. Laurent, 38, of 330 Laurel Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, and second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor. St. Laurent’s status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 3:59 p.m., Franklin W. Hoff, 44, of 1304 N. Union St., and Ashley R. Bachman, 35, no permanent address, were each charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Hoff and Bachman were processed and released with appearance tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ARCADE — Jacob Czerminski, 23, of Arcade, was arrested at noon Friday on a warrant issued out of Lyndon Town Court. He was arraigned in Franklinville court and released under supervision.
- OLEAN — Fred C. Galbreath II, 48, of 318 N. First St., Olean, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Galbreath was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- NAPOLI — David J. Thompson, 41, of 10034 Pigeon Valley Road, Napoli, was charged at 12:30 p.m. Sunday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Thompson was processed and released on his own recognizance.