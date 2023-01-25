- Tuesday, 7:59 a.m., Vontey L. Johnson, 39, of 207 S. Barry St., was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Johnson was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 5:28 p.m., Mackenzie C. Pfeffer, 23, of 1212 Washington St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Pfeffer is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- OLEAN — Sandra L. Sherlock, 42, of 131 Fulton St., Olean, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Coldspring Town Court. Sherlock was processed and turned over to New York State Police on a separate warrant.
- BUFFALO — Ayden N. Jimerson, 24, of Perrysburg, was arrested at 12:22 p.m. Saturday on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Jimerson was held pending arraignment.
- ALLEGANY — Andre M. Garcia, 23, of 122 S. Third St., Olean, was charged at 4:20 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; resisting arrest and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported at Walmart, during which Garcia allegedly stole merchandise and fled officers briefly before being apprehended. Garcia was also allegedly found to be in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Cody J. Slomba, 29, of Machias, was charged at 5:24 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor. Slomba was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BIRDSALL — A 15-year-old Birdsall resident was charged at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The juvenile was processed and released with an appearance ticket.