Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 7:59 a.m., Vontey L. Johnson, 39, of 207 S. Barry St., was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Johnson was held pending arraignment.
  • Tuesday, 5:28 p.m., Mackenzie C. Pfeffer, 23, of 1212 Washington St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Pfeffer is due back in court at a later date.

