Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Chase N. Gaghich, 22, of Angelica, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.8% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors; and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and multiple traffic violations and infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time reported, Bradley S. George, 38, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.8% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors; aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more; and traffic infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Trajan M. Wofford, 23, of Jamestown, was arrested at 5:58 a.m. Saturday on an active bench warrant issued from Randolph Town Court. He was released with his own recognizance.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Peter L. Krog, 82, of Orchard Park, was charged at 6:43 p.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors, and a traffic infraction. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ELDRED, Pa. — Phillip Haun, 38, of Eldred, was charged at approximately 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, with endangering the welfare of a child. After resisting arrest, he received unreported additional charges.
- FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ryan Thomas, 33, of Kane, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Saturday, with driving under the influence of drugs.
- ELDRED, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:01 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. Noah R. Schimp, 21, and Jo A. Crandell, 61, both of Eldred, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- ELDRED, Pa. — Tasha Cauvel, 30, of Bradford, was charged at 4:02 a.m. Sunday, with driving under the influence of alcohol.