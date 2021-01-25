Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:21 p.m., Bryce V. Lichy, 23, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 5:29 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Jakob E. Theodore, 18, of Olean, was traveling west on West State Street when the vehicle he was following, operated by Leslie A. Wind, 60, of Olean, braked for a pedestrian, and was struck by Theodore’s vehicle. Theodore was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 7:04 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Karen M. Fries, 49, of Olean, was traveling south on South Second Street when a vehicle operated by Elaine R. Snyder, 50, of Olean, failed to stop at a stop sign o South Second and West Henley streets, striking Fries’ vehicle.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Arthur Link, 37, of Olean, was charged at 7:30 a.m. Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and traffic violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Paul S. Borkowski Sr., 72, of Little Valley, was charged at 1 p.m. Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child and forcible touching, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with appearance tickets and due to return Little Valley Town Court at a later date.
- PORTVILLE — Jeremy M.A. Ward, 22, of Portville, was charged at 2:57 p.m. Friday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County. He was transferred to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State Police
- ANGELICA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:59 a.m. Friday in a parking lot on County Road 20. Wayne L. Marvin, 53, of Belmont, was identified as a driver. No information was reported on the second driver. No injuries were reported.
- NEW HUDSON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday on Mount Monroe and Lord roads. Nora F. Warrior, 19, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIDAY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 a.m. Friday on State Highway 21 and Shaw Road. Joseph S. Fellows, 20, of Lima, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:14 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 29. Abdulqafarmohamed Dahir, 36, of Ann Arbor, Mich., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Saturday on Route 219 and Burleson Road. Logan C. Fuller, 19, of Great Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GREAT VALLEY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:06 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 and Brewer Cross Road. Oliva R. Giammusso, 22, of Clarence, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Allen M. Macomber, 61, of Yorkshire, was charged at 3:45 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WIRT — Samantha R. Vantuil, 31, of Olean, was charged at 4:17 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. She was released to a third party.
Pennsylvania State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY — Trevor Elder, 27, of Smethport, was charged at 9:28 a.m. Thursday with driving under the influence of methamphetamine. He was on probation and transported to McKean County Jail.