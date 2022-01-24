Olean Police
- Friday, 2:50 p.m., Robert B. Proctor, 27, of Buffalo, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. His status was not reported.
- Saturday, 2:09 a.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident. A vehicle operated by Aaron M. Menter, 37, of Olean, was traveling on Reed Street when it struck a parked vehicle registered to Sarah L. Zalwsky of Olean. Menter was charged with unsafe lane change, an infraction.
- Saturday, 9:34 p.m., William J. Disdier, 29, of Frankport, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Tiffany A. Colon, 34, of Olean, was charged at 11:36 a.m. Thursday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree burglary, a class D misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ISCHUA — Rodney L. Shoup, 59, of Ischua, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on a Wyoming County Supreme Court indictment for third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. He was turned over to the Warsaw Police Department.
- NAPOLI — An unidentified 45-year-old Napoli man was charged at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — Ryan D. McDonald, 32, of Genesee, was charged at 6 p.m. Friday, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- YORKSHIRE — Daniel P. Lewandowski, 32, of Yorkshire, was charged at 5:20 p.m. Friday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:23 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on County Route 48. Amanda M. Layman, 36, of Cuba, and Richard Dunham, 81, of Angelica, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.