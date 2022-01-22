New York
State Police
- BELFAST — Samantha L. Dahill, 30, and Shaine D. Cox, 30, both of Belfast, were each charged, at 1:35 and 1:55 p.m. Thursday respectively, with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanors. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ROULETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10 p.m. Jan. 13 on Kim Hill. Troy C. Renner, 48, of Port Allegany, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 219 S. Kevin I. Carrillo, 30, of Woodbridge, Va., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.