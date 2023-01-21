WELLSVILLE — A Cuba man faces a charge of sexual abuse, the Wellsville Police Department reported Friday.
Gregory J. Patterson Jr., 45, was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony.
The charge stems from an incident reported in 2017 on Grover Street.
Patterson was committed to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 cash bail, $40,000 property bond or $80,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in Wellsville Village Court on Feb. 7.
The Wellsville Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Cuba Police Department and Allegany County Child Protective Services.
No further information was available Friday.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 4:45 p.m., Michael P. Hecht, 41, of East Concord, was charged with second-degree forgery, a class D felony; criminal use of a credit card, second-degree identity theft, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree grand larceny, class E felonies; petit larceny, third-degree identity theft and use of a credit card with intent to defraud, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported at Seneca Allegany Casino. Hecht was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 12:20 a.m., Khristerpher M. Ellis, 32, of Salamanca, was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a reported traffic stop. He was additionally charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class D felony; tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Ellis was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — Trent J. Dowd, 21, of Belfast, was charged at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with first-degree rape, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Monday. Dowd was reported held.
- BELMONT — Michael J. Simon, 46, of Wellsville, was charged at 11:31 a.m. Thursday with fourth-degree welfare fraud and first-degree filing a false instrument, class E felonies. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 11. Simon was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — Christopher A. Ross, 26, of Scio, was charged at 12:58 p.m. Thursday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors. Ross was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Mark R. Kemp, 45, of Friendship, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Thursday with two counts each of second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanors. Kemp’s status was not reported.