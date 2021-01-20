WILLING — Two people were arrested in connection with a reported car theft Monday, the New York State Police announced.
Lionel C. Carter, 64, of Scio, and Michael S. Goodwin, 28, of Elmira, were charged at 12:26 p.m. with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony.
The charges stem from the investigation of report made Dec. 28 of a car stolen from a business on Route 19. Troopers allegedly found Carter and Goodwin to be in possession of the vehicle on Noles Road in Scio.
Both men were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Friday, 3 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and North Union streets. A vehicle operated by Anthony J. Gallo, 31, of 832 Garden Ave., was entering the roundabout when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Deacon M. Phearsdorf, 19, of Bolivar, which was stopped in traffic. Gallo was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Friday, 3:48 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot on North Union Street. Vehicles operated by Thomas C. Pilon, 60, of King Street, and Kenneth P. Seaward, 54, of 961 Ward Lane, were both backing out of parking spaces when they reportedly collided, causing damage to both vehicles.
- Tuesday, 1:39 p.m., one injury was reported following a one-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 15th Street. Max D. Donohue, 26, of Orchard Park, reportedly swerved to avoid another vehicle and struck a building, causing damage. Donohue was subsequently charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and failure to keep right, an infraction. He is due back in court at a later date.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 5:04 p.m., Timothy J. Lamberson, 44, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.18% or greater, class E felonies; driving on the shoulder, move from lane unsafely and driving left of pavement markings, infractions. Lamberson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 7:06 p.m., John Emond, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; and disorderly conduct, a violation. Emond was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 8:52 p.m., David F. Burkhart, 28, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies; second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Burkhart was held pending arraignment.
- Monday, 9:17 p.m., Mackenzie A. Kuhn, 27, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Kuhn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 9:21 p.m., Haley M. Meuker, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class D felonies; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Meuker was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- BIRDSALL — Joshua J. Sick, 35, of Dansville, and Douglas J. Osborn, 42, of Canaseraga, were charged at 9:45 a.m. Monday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 5. Sick and Osborn were released on their own recognizance.
- CONEWANGO — Andrew P. Maclean, 26, of Conewango, was charged at 4:48 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. Maclean was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday on Route 98 near Jarecki Road. Sarah R. Murray, 20, of Caledonia, and Elizabeth J. Morgan, 33, of Smethport, Pa., were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:12 p.m. Monday on McKinstry Road near Stone Quarry Road. Bradley M, Nietopski, 49, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALFRED
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:21 p.m. Monday on Route 12 near Snyder Road. Hyrum C. Willard, 40, of Alfred, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.