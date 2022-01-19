Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:54 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. A vehicle operated by Anne M. McFall, 57, of Cuba, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by George J. Nasuta, 50, of 102 E. Riverside Drive, which had slowed in traffic. McFall was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 9:41 a.m., Molly C. Nicoletta, 38, of 112 W. Riverside Drive, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Nicoletta allegedly stole merchandise valued at $107.03 from Ried’s Food Barn. She was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- RANDOLPH — Danial Dunbar, 43, of Randolph, was charged Monday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Dunbar was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.