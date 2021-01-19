Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:13 a.m., John C. Tait, 22, of Olean, was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 8:17 p.m., Theresa A. Tambash, 51, of Cuba, was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Status was not reported.
- Sunday, 10:20 a.m., Jenna M. Croakman, 28, no address reported, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny auto, a class E felony, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Status was not reported.
- Sunday, 4:32 p.m., Jesse F. Thompson, 25, of Salamanca, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Status was not reported.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time reported, Kevin J. Tyler, 49, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated with prior conviction, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both class E felonies; use of a vehicle without interlock, and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and move from lane unsafely, both infractions, both infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN— James M. Hovey, 32, of Olean, was charged at 6 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Marcus Dupree, 36, of Buffalo, was charged at 1:30 a.m. Friday on an outstanding arrest warrant through the New York State Police and turned over to their custody.
- HINSDALE — Anthony J. Giberson, 27, and Christie M. Giberson, 36, both of Hinsdale, were each charged at 10 a.m. Friday with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault, both class A misdemeanors. They were each released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- GENESEE — Nicole J. Peters, 27, of Genesee, was charged at 12:13 p.m. Friday with nine counts of torture/injure/not feed animals, a class A misdemeanor, and nine counts of neglect of impounded animals, an unclassified misdemeanor. Peters was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Randall Sparks, 55, of Allegany, was charged at 8:58 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, all unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:13 a.m. Friday on County Road 16 and Rose Road. Nancy L. George, 54, of Almond, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- DELEVAN — Jena M. Croakman, 28, of Olean, was charged at 1:19 a.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Croakman was released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:38 a.m. Saturday on Route 16 and Martin Road. Joshua W. Swiatkowski, 33, of Machias, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:36 p.m. Saturday on County Road 20 and Pennsylvania Avenue. Sandra K. Ellsworth, 64, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Martin G. Doty, 51, of Yorkshire, was charged at 11:24 p.m. Saturday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction in 10 years, both class E felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:32 a.m. Sunday on Ketchner and Niles Hills roads. Jodi L. Outman, 36, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:33 a.m. Sunday on Route 16 and Neamon Drive. Loni A. Dedrick, 37, of Arcade, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HUME — Jeffery L. Nendza, 37, of Hume, was charged at 11:18 a.m. Sunday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both class E felonies, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class E misdemeanor. Status was reported bail bond.
- HUME — Chase A. Evans, 20, of Fillmore, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Sunday with first-degree sex abuse, a class D felony, and forcible touching and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, both class A misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:32 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 417 and Quigg Hollow Road. Melissa D. Green, 39, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — Brendon G. Chapman, 23, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:52 a.m. Monday on Pigeon Hill and Cutting Hill roads. George F. Mowers, 55, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Scott Hannon, 31, of Bradford, was charged with driving under the influence.