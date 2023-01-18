- Thursday, 11:53 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Front Street. A vehicle operated by Leo Cusumano, 67, of Cuba, was attempting to make a turn when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Debra R. Silvers, 52, of Allegany. Cusumano was subsequently cited for improper left turn, an infraction.
- Sunday, 10:51 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and Bishop Street. A vehicle operated by James P. Scutella, 65, of Bishop Street, was attempting to turn right when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Valerie M. Latten, 64, of Portville.
- Monday, no time provided, Jared C. Jacobs, 30, of Steamburg, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. According to police, Jacobs allegedly stole a bicycle from the Salamanca Antique Mall. Jacobs was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- FREEDOM — Kyle S. Frank, 25, of Freedom, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Sunday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Frank was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- ANDOVER — John P. Mercier, 59, of Andover, was charged at 8:44 p.m. Monday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 7. Mercier was reported held.
Pennsylvania State Police
- PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian was reported at 6:38 a.m. Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road near Wright Road. Brian S. Davenport, 38, of Roulette, was identified as the driver. The pedestrian reportedly sustained suspected serious injuries and was transported via Medivac to UPMC Hamot.