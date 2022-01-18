Salamanca Police
- Friday, 9:44 a.m., John Abrams Jr., 36, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class E felonies. His status was not reported.
- Friday, 9:29 p.m., Joshua Rivera, 23, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, an a traffic violation. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CONEWANGO VALLEY — Nicholas M. Marczynski, 27, of Randolph, was charged for a violation of an order of protection. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ISCHUA — Nicholas S. Haynoski, 38, of Ischua, was arrested at 8:04 a.m. Thursday on on an arrest warrant issued from Franklinville Police Department. He was transferred to FPD.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Robbie Wagner, 47, of Arcade, was arrested at 9:45 a.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — Cameron Davis, 37, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued from New Albion Town Court. He was released on her own recognizance.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- FRIENDSHIP — Jeffrey S. Coolbaugh, 32, of Elmira, was arrested on Jan. 8 on an Allegany County Family Court warrant. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $500 bail.
- FRIENDSHIP — Samantha M. Watson, 33, of Almond, was arrested on Wednesday on an Allegany County Family Court warrant. She was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $600 bail.
- BELMONT — Jeremy J. Burke, 28, of Wellsville, was arrested on Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail without bail.
- BELMONT — Anthony M.T. Proctor, 30, of Wirt, was arrested on Wednesday on an Allegany County Family Court warrant. He was released on his own recognizance.
New York State Police
- BOSTON — Deanna S. Armstrong, 53, of Gowanda, was charged at 9:35 p.m. Jan. 9, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, second-degree harassment, a violation, and traffic infractions. Her status was not reported.
- OLEAN — Corey T. Hall, 33, of Olean, was charged at 11:26 p.m. Friday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Nathan R. Walton, 24, of Middleton, Tenn., was charged at 2:26 a.m. Saturday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Caleb M. Neely, 31, of Olean, was charged at 3:19 p.m. Saturday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Leon C. Gebauer, 41, of Great Valley, and Noah J. Leblanc, 21, of Kill Buck, were each charged at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. Their status was not reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:51 p.m. Sunday on Oramel Hill and East River roads. Hans J. Gernstl, 51, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ULYSSES — Katherine Helfrich, 26, of Pittsburgh, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Nov. 24, 2021, for possession of drugs.
- EULALIA TOWNSHIP — Gereon Sholl, 45, of Mount Aetna, was arrested 12:11 a.m. Nov. 27, 2021, for driving under the influence.
- GALETON — Robert Rooks, 36, of Galeton, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 16, 2021, for driving under the influence and possession of drugs.
- ULYSEES — Ruth Foth, 23, of Whitesville, N.Y., was found at 6:03 p.m. Sunday, to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.