- Thursday, 9:40 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on North Union Street near Hamilton Street. A vehicle operated by Hunter J. Padlo, 23, of Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Samantha J. Harris, 25, of 1011 W. Henley St., which had stopped for a pedestrian. Paolo’s vehicle was then reportedly struck in the rear by a vehicle operated by Dylan A. Holmes, 23, of Allegany. Padlo was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Saturday, 7:20 p.m., Devonte M. Connor, 20, of 213 N. Union St., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class E felony. According to police, Connor called the police station and made threats to officers over the phone. He was held pending arraignment.
- Sunday, 6:54 p.m., Gina M. Paoletto, 33, of 1305 Walnut St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Paoletto was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 12:21 p.m., Mark D. Gibbons, 62, of 326 Tompkins St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Gibbons was held pending arraignment.
- Saturday, 2:34 a.m., Donna K. Mohawk, 34, of Perrysburg, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, class E felonies; use of a motor vehicle without an interlock device, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, refusal to take a breath test, moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right and unlicensed operator, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Mohawk was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 2:17 a.m., Tawny Kettle, 46, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, class A misdemeanors; failure to dim lights, failure to keep right, speeding, unsafe turn and improper left turn, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Kettle was processed and release with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, no time provided, Ryan J. Sheridan, 29, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class D felony; first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; use of a motor vehicle without interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; refusal to take a breath test, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and speed in zone, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Highland Avenue. Sheridan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- SALAMANCA — Brittany Colins, 22, of Salamanca, was charged at 3:57 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated an operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; and unspecified traffic infractions. Colins was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Steven C. Cabisca, 49, of Bradford, Pa., was arrested at 6 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Carrollton Town Court. Cabisca was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- CATTARAUGUS — A 14-year-old Cattaraugus resident was charged at 8:30 p.m. Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. The juvenile was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Dylan C. Irvin, 24, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 5:06 p.m. Dec., 21 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 9. Irvin was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Basil M. Jamil, 35, of Olean, was charged at 2:14 p.m. Friday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Jamil was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMA — Desirae R. Herrmann, 40, of Genesee, was charged at 8 p.m. Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony, petit larceny and third-degree auto stripping, class A misdemeanors. Herrmann was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Crystal C. Oyer, 34, of Yorkshire, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Oyer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMA — Justin J. Nease, 41, of Bolivar, was charged at 12:20 p.m. Saturday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; petit larceny, third-degree auto stripping and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, class A misdemeanors. Nease was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- BOLIVAR — Wade D. Wilkinson, 26, of Cuba, was charged at 4:12 p.m. Saturday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 11. Wilkinson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:37 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Route 242 and Route 16. Blake C. Spruce, 29, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Spruce was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Thomas R. Milliron, 48, of Allegany, was charged at 6:09 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicate, an unclassified misdemeanor. Milliron was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — William A. Burton, 40, of Hinsdale, was charged at 11:06 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Burton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.