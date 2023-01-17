Police report image

  • Thursday, 9:40 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on North Union Street near Hamilton Street. A vehicle operated by Hunter J. Padlo, 23, of Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Samantha J. Harris, 25, of 1011 W. Henley St., which had stopped for a pedestrian. Paolo’s vehicle was then reportedly struck in the rear by a vehicle operated by Dylan A. Holmes, 23, of Allegany. Padlo was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Saturday, 7:20 p.m., Devonte M. Connor, 20, of 213 N. Union St., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class E felony. According to police, Connor called the police station and made threats to officers over the phone. He was held pending arraignment.
  • Sunday, 6:54 p.m., Gina M. Paoletto, 33, of 1305 Walnut St., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Paoletto was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Monday, 12:21 p.m., Mark D. Gibbons, 62, of 326 Tompkins St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Gibbons was held pending arraignment.

