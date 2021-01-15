FRANKLINVILLE — A Franklinville man faces charges for allegedly neglecting cows, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Russell W. Ulmer, 50, of 7135 Cadiz Road, was cited Dec. 23 under agriculture and market laws for failure to provide sustenance, proper food and water and neglect of impounded animals.
The charges stem from an investigation made into a complaint that Ulmer was not properly caring for cows on his property.
He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Thursday, 12:19 p.m., Avery Michelle Hawaj, 25, of Springville, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 4:37 p.m., Joshua M. Rivera, 18, of 312 Warren St., Olean, was charged with reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; speed in zone and operating a motor vehicle without a license, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Rivera is due back in court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 4:37 p.m., Jacob T. Corbin, 18, of 312 Warren St., Olean, was arrested on three bench warrants following a traffic stop. Corbin was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN — Chelsea L. Whalen, age not provided, of 112 S. Main St., Delevan, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 30 with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 20. Whalen was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- ASHFORD — Elijah Washington, 29, and Isaac Corpening, 37, both of Buffalo, were each charged at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The charges stem from an investigation into a motor vehicle accident, during which police allegedly found an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine. Washington and Corpening were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Chapel Hill and Five Mile roads. William K. Miller, 75, of Elmira, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday on West Main Street near Gargoyle Park Road. Kristin E. Turner, 44, and Michael J. Barnard, 27, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Brandon J. Herbert, 35, of Yorkshire, was charged at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 5. Herbert was released to a third party.
- AMITY