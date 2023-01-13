- Thursday, 2:05 p.m., Valerie M. Miles, 41, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at 7-Eleven on West State Street. Miles was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- COLDSPRING — Steven S. Colburn, 33, of Coldspring, was arrested at 3:53 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Colburn was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NAPOLI — Frederick T. Blanchard, 40, of Salamanca, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued out of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Blanchard was turned over to Erie County deputies.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Carrie J. Abrams, 34, of Salamanca, was charged at 5:14 a.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving on roadway laned for traffic, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop, during which deputies allegedly determined Abrams had left the scene of an accident in Salamanca. Abrams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — James K. Denaro, 61, of Ashford, was charged at 1:15 a.m. Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Gooseneck Road. Denaro was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Jimmie L. Williams, 61, of Olean, was charged at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Williams was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Amanda J. Phinney, 35, of Leon, was charged at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Phinney was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- MACHIAS — Stephanie C. Frauendorfer, 35, of Machias, was charged at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Frauendorfer was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BIRDSALL — A 15-year-old Birdsall resident was charged at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Jonathan R. Eggleston, 34, of Stockton, was charged at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree forgery and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, class D felonies, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 30. Eggleston was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Laura Hall-Craig, 39, of Olean, was charged at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Saturday. Hall-Craig was processed and released with an appearance ticket.