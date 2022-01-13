Olean Police
- Monday, 11:32 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and West Sullivan streets. A vehicle operated by Jeremy R. Elliott, 31, of 210 E. Henley St., reportedly left the roadway and struck the curb due to icy conditions. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Tuesday, 8:56 p.m., Dustin Allen Haynes, 29, of 119 S. 11th St., was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Haynes was held pending arraignment.
Wellsville Police
- Friday, no time provided, Lisa C.D. Smith, 41, of Cuba, was charged with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Giant Food Mart. Smith was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, no time provided, Christopher M. French-Lawson, 29, of Rexville, Pa., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; unlicensed operator and failure to notify DMV of change of address, infractions. The charges stem from an incident reported on South Main Street. French-Lawson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- MACHIAS — Michael E. Waterman, 36, of 9717 McKinstry Road, Machias, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was reportedly held. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Michael C. Walters, 31, of 199 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Saturday on a bench warrant issued out of Carrollton Town Court. Walters was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Ryan S. Bartlett, 39, of 412 School St., was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Sunday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was reported held. He is due back in court at a later date.
- ALLEGANY — Thomas A. Kranock Jr., 39, of Olean, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on a fugitive of justice warrant issued out of Virginia. Kranock was arraigned and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held awaiting extradition.
New York State Police
- AMITY — An 18-year-old Amity man was charged at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday with two counts of second-degree burglary, class C felonies. The charges stem from incidents reported Oct. 16 and Dec. 14. The man was processed and released with an appearance ticket.