ALFRED — A Wellsville man faces an additional felony charge relating to a previous car theft incident, the Alfred Police Department announced Tuesday.
Tyler Cowburn, 26, was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D burglary.
The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 5 during which Cowburn allegedly stole two vehicles and caused an accident.
According to police, Cowburn crashed the first vehicle, allegedly stolen from a residence in Wellsville, due to intoxication and icy conditions. He then allegedly stole the second vehicle from the Alfred University Equestrian Center and drove it across Alfred University property until he was stopped by a gate.
Alfred police state that after further investigation Cowburn was allegedly found to have entered the Equestrian Center and stolen the key to the vehicle, resulting in the additional burglary charge.
He was previously charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor-vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors; fourth-degree criminal possession of a firearm, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and unlawful possession of marijuana, violations; failure to keep right and speed not prudent, infractions.
Cowburn was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.
Olean Police
- Friday, 8:55 a.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident on Chestnut Street near East State Street. A vehicle operated by Derek D. Hittle, 27, of 753 Garden Ave., was backing up when it reportedly struck a support cable for a utility pole. Hittle was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Sunday, 12:07 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North First Street. A vehicle operated by Lawrence S. Ralston, 66, of Irving Street, was backing out of a parking space when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Jeremy C. Paone, 35, of 137 N. Sixth St., causing damage.
- Tuesday, 5:07 p.m., Ronald A. Gooley, 64, of 320 S. Fourth St., was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Gooley was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- SOUTH DAYTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:11 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Pine and Mill streets. Brendyn Mark Mosher, 30, of Leon, and Zachery Alexander Siegel, 25, of Oakdale, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:03 p.m. Monday on Route 21 near Whitney Valley Road. Tyler L. Winans, 30, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. Three injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE