Olean Police
- Friday, 3:23 p.m., Tonya L. Slater, 35, of Cuba, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Slater was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:03 a.m., Megan C. Burnett, 20, of 104 N. 19th St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate lights, an infraction. Burnett is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 12:20 p.m., Jonathan Pombo, 26, of 318 W. Henley St., was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, unclassified misdemeanors; operating without insurance and operating out of class, infractions. Pombo is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 5:26 p.m., Edward R. Maine Jr., 41, of 130 S. Second St., was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Maine was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Salamanca Police
- Saturday, 11:59 a.m., Jason L. Smith, 38, of Salamanca, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Smith was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- Saturday, 3:53 p.m., Michael C. Walters, 31, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 8:51 p.m., Erik J. Seitz, 35, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Seitz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 3:17 a.m., Jade A. Vincent, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors; second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor; speed not prudent and leaving the scene of an accident, infractions. Vincent was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Robert P. Wallens, 40, of Yorkshire, was charged at 11:09 a.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Tuesday. Wallens was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:46 a.m. Friday on Interstate 86 near exit 30. Mykhailo M. Gergi, 39, of Asheville, N.C., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:54 p.m. Friday on Roszyk Hill Road near Very Road. An 18-year-old West Valley man was listed as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday on Route 6 near Martin Road. Chance D. Olivas, 24, of Olean, and Joseph Michael Weaver, 50, of Franklinville, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — Shawn M. Peterson, 35, of Franklinville, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 20. Peterson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NEW HUDSON — Kinley K. Frazier, 62, of Belfast, was charged at 4:50 p.m. Saturday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Frazier was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Andrew J. Greinert, 31, of Gowanda, was charged at 8:30 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Greinert was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Terry L. Tarr, 68, of Bolivar, was charged at midnight Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors. Tarr was processed and released with an appearance ticket.