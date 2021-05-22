Salamanca Police
- Thursday, about 7:45 p.m., Alexander Bryant, 20, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
- Thursday, about 9:53 p.m., Douglas Zolner, 40, of Salamanca, was charged on two warrants issued from Salamanca City Court, one for second-degree menacing and one for sex offender failure to register. He was also charged with criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor. He was held for arraignment.
- Friday, about 1:20 a.m., Stephon Edwards, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor; criminal contempt of a court order; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was held for arraignment.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, approximately 10 a.m., an unidentified 16-year-old Machias boy was charged with felony aggravated harassment/hate crime. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Casey R. Gilcrease, 29, of Devan, was charged at 3:45 a.m. May 13 on an active warrant issd from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on his own recognizance.
- SALAMANCA — Jamie M. Jimerson, 49, of Salamanca, was charged at noon Monday on a bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held for further proceedings.
- YORKSHIRE — Jonathan M. Allard, 32, of Yorkshire, was charged at 2 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released on his own recognizance.
- COLD SPRING — William S. Larkin, 32, of Cold Spring, was charged at 12:50 p.m. Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $1,000 bail.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Taran J. Mosher, 23, of Forestville, was charged at 7:12 p.m. Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Matthew C. Priest, 23, of Forestville, was charged at 7:12 p.m. Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — James G. Link, 40, of Olean, was charged at 8:38 a.m. Thursday on a violation of probation warrant. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail pending arraignment.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday on Olean Portville and Dugan roads. Charles F. Tarbox, 75, and Michael A. Aquino, 65, both of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:49 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at mm 102. Debra A. Bilby, 49, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:46 a.m. Thursday on Route 305 and Hoyett Road. Kirby F. Cook, 64, of Eldred, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:44 p.m. Thursday on Dan Eaton Drive and Constitution Avenue. Scott T. Morton, 34, of Angelica, and Mary F. McGuire, 59, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:36 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 86 at an exit ramp. Danielle N. Elko, 35, of Arcata, Calif., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — Jonathon F. Kane, 44, of Wellsville, was charged at 5:32 p.m. Thursday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was issued an appearance ticket. It was then reported that he was charged at 8:55 p.m. with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was held on cash bail.
- ALLEGANY — Ginae-Marie G. Gayton-Hanson, 34, of Olean, was charged at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 9:47 p.m. Thursday on Route 219 at Mendell’s Car Wash. William D. Pierce, 45, of Great Valley, and Myron A. Bialaszewski, 60, of Salamanca, were identified as the drivers. Two injuries were reported.
- MACHIAS — Micheal E. Waterman, 35, of Machias, was charged at 1:29 a.m. Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- FRIENDSHIP