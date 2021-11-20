Olean Police
- Wednesday, 12:21 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Reed Street. A vehicle operated by Veronica A. Ferry, 20, of Olean, struck a parked car registered to Lawrence M. Skroback, 45, of Olean. Ferry was charged with move from lane unsafely, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 12:24 a.m., Jeffrey Puschnigg, 54, of Leesburg, Va., was charged with reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road. He was released with an appearance ticket and uniform traffic tickets.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Joseph J. Bryant, 52, of Olean, was charged at 1:55 p.m. Thursday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 6:19 p.m. Thursday on Route 16 and West Yorkshire Road. Robert L. Eberhardt, 80, of Arcade, and Abigail C. Wainwright, 19, of Delevan, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Keith M. Brown, 30, of Delevan, was charged at 8:20 p.m. Thursday with reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ASHFORD — Jessica L. Miller, 35, of West Valley, was charged at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Renee L. Mighells, 33, of Randolph, was charged at 10:30 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released on his own recognizance.
- ALLEGANY — Michael D. Whitcher, 55, of Allegany, was charged at 11:09 p.m. Thursday, with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated per se and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.