Olean Police
- Thursday, 3:38 a.m., Christopher J. Chase-Logan, 33, of 410 S. Union St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies; fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Chase-Logan was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 1:38 p.m., a 16-year-old Salamanca resident was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The juvenile was released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 5:56 p.m., Nathan Borden, 37, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance/narcotic, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Borden was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 2:20 a.m., Ashley Waite, 34, of Randolph, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and a tint violation, an infraction. Waite was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- YORKSHIRE — Jesse Tingue, 32, of Franklinville, was charged at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Tungue’s status was not reported.