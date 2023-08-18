Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:05 a.m., Noah M. Willard, 21, of 306 Tompkins St., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Willard was held pending arraignment.
Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 1:36 a.m., William J. Hebdon, 58, of East Otto, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, speed violation, moved from lane unsafely and inadequate headlights, infractions. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Hebdon was released with an appearance ticket.
Alfred Police
- Cheryld L. Emmons, 64, of Alfred, was charged Sunday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and moved from lane unsafely, an infraction. The charges stem from the investigation of a one-vehicle rollover accident on South Main Street. Emmons was released with an appearance ticket.
- Adam S. Priola, 34, of Alfred Station, was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from the investigation of an alleged burglary at the Dollar General on Route 244. Priola was released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Nichole L. Polanowski, 31, of Angelica, was charged at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor. Polanowski was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — Trent J. Dowd, 21, of Belfast, was charged at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday with criminal obstruction of breathing, sexual misconduct and forcible touching, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 31. Dowd was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Dustin A. Gutknecht, 32, of Olean, was charged at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Gutknecht was released to a third party.