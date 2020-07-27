Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Michelle N. Martin, 32, of Olean, was charged at 9:15 a.m. Friday with third-degree welfare fraud and third-degree grand larceny, both class D felonies, and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony. Charges were the result of an investigation, which led to the discovery of Martin allegedly fraudulently receiving $7,626.80 in public assistance. She was released with an appearance ticket and due in Olean City Court Aug. 9.
New York
State Police
- GENESEE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:38 a.m. Friday on State Route 305 and Dodge Creek Road. Steven J. Peterson, 60, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — Andrew A. Phillippi, 31, of Freedom, was charged at 2:32 p.m. Friday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (assault rifle) and (ammo clip), both class D felonies, and second-degree menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:58 p.m. Friday on Route 98 and Sparks Road. R.E. Chamberlain, 43, of Cuba and James M. Zablonski, 47, of Hamburg were identified as the drivers. Three injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Jamie L. Crawford, 31, of Belfast, was charged at 9:07 p.m. Friday with criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, all class A misdemeanors, and third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- HINSDALE — Gerri E. Brink, 54, of Savona, was charged at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:04 a.m. Saturday on State Route 305 and Dagget Hollow Road. Brooke M. Knapp, 28, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — John C. Paskinski, 38, of Springville was charged at 12:51 p.m. Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- GENESEE
A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:59 p.m. Saturday on State Route 417 and Prosser Road. Sondra M. Augostini, 52, of Allegany, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:26 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot. Brandon H. Warnica, 32, of Belmont and an unidentified 18-year-old Caneadea woman were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
