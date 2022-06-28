Salamanca Police
- Friday, 11:25 p.m., Eric J. Harrison, 28, no address, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, public appearing under the influence of narcotics/drugs and disorderly conduct, both violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 12:55 p.m., Edward L. Button, 40, of Great Valley, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 1:12 a.m., Brian P. Blasdell, 35, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was reported held.
- Saturday, 2:43 a.m., Devin J. Redeye, 26, of Great Valley, was arrested on a warrant issued from Salamanca City Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, midnight, Crystal Ruiz, 33, of Cuba, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unclassified misdemeanors; and reckless driving and other universal traffic tickets, all violations. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Sunday, approximately 6:48 p.m., Tracy M. Robbins, 44, of Friendship, was charged with facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, approximately 6:48 p.m., Terry J. Burdick, 40, of Friendship, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest, both class A misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
- BEMUS POINT — James Q. Taylor, 47, of Ellicottville, was charged at 10:47 p.m. Friday, with theft of services. Degree of crime and status was not reported.
New York State Police
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:51 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 86 and State Route 219. Anthony P. Osuobeni, 59, of Westerville, Ohio, was reported as the driver. One injury was reported.