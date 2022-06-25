Olean Police
- Thursday, 8:28 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 86 offramp at Route 16. A vehicle operated by Cora M. Emerson, 80, of Cuba, was making a lane change when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Judy A. Taylor, 41, of Friendship. Emerson was subsequently cited for unsafe lane change, an infraction.
New York State Police
- BOLIVAR — Johnathan T. Russell, 39, of Bolivar, was charged at 4:46 p.m. Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and third degree trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Russell was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LEWIS RUN, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday on Lafayette Avenue near Droney Road. Mark A. Pingie, 66, of Lewis Run, was identified as the driver. One suspected minor injury was reported.